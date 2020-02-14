Q4 2019 Enbridge Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Welcome to the Enbridge Inc. Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call.



Jonathan Morgan - Enbridge Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Joelle. Good morning, and welcome to the Enbridge Inc. Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Joining me this morning are Al Monaco, President and Chief Executive Officer; Colin Gruending, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Vern Yu, Executive Vice President, Liquids Pipelines; and Bill Yardley, Executive Vice President, Gas Transmission and Midstream.



As per usual, this call is webcast. I encourage those listening on the phone to follow along with the supporting slides. A replay and podcast of the call will be available today, and a transcript will be posted to the website shortly after. In terms of Q&A, we'll prioritize calls from the investment