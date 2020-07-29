Q2 2020 Enbridge Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Enbridge Inc. Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Jonathan, and I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Jonathan Morgan, Vice President, Investor Relations. Jonathan, you may begin.



Jonathan Morgan - Enbridge Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the Enbridge Inc. Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Joining me this morning are Al Monaco, President and Chief Executive Officer; Colin Gruending, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Vern Yu, Executive Vice President, Liquids Pipelines; and Bill Yardley, Executive Vice President, Gas Transmission and Midstream.



As per usual, this call is webcast, and I encourage those listening on the phone to follow along with the supporting slides. A replay of the call will be available today, and a transcript will be posted on the website shortly thereafter. We will try to keep the call to roughly 1 hour.

