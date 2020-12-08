Enbridge Inc Annual Investor Conference Transcript

Dec 08, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Jonathan Morgan - Enbridge Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning. Welcome to Enbridge's 2020 Investor Day. I'm Jonathan Morgan, Vice President, Investor Relations, and I'm joined by members of our management team who are connecting in from their own offices in Calgary, Toronto and Houston.



This format is certainly a little different than our annual in-person event, which we're going to miss. But regardless, we're going to do our best to make this as engaging as we can.



In terms of agenda, we'll start with Al Monaco, President and CEO; and Colin Gruending, our CFO, who will provide an overview of our strategic priorities and financial outlook. We'll follow this up with a Q&A panel with the 2 of them. Then our business unit leaders will walk through their respective areas, followed by a second Q&A panel with the 4 of them.



I'll be moderating the Q&A sessions and directing questions to our management team. You can submit questions using the form at the bottom of the webcast screen and be sure to include your firm name and name when submitting your question.



We'll