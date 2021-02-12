Feb 12, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Enbridge Inc. Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Jonathan, and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the call over to Jonathan Morgan, Vice President of Investor Relations. Jonathan, you may begin.
Jonathan Morgan - Enbridge Inc. - VP of IR
Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the Enbridge Inc. Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Joining me this morning are Al Monaco, President and Chief Executive Officer; Colin Gruending, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Vern Yu, Executive Vice President, Liquids Pipelines; Bill Yardley, Executive Vice President, Gas Transmission and Midstream; Cynthia Hansen, Executive Vice President, Gas Distribution and Storage; and Matthew Akman, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Power.
As per usual, this call is webcast, and I encourage those listening on the phone to follow along with the supporting slides. We're going to try and keep the call to
Q4 2020 Enbridge Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 12, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...