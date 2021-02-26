Enbridge Inc Fireside Chat Hosted By Bank of Montreal Transcript

Feb 26, 2021 / NTS GMT

Benjamin Pham - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Analyst



All right. Good morning, everybody. It's Ben Pham, Managing Director of BMO Capital Markets. So I wanted to extend a warm well for everyone's attendance virtually with myself and Al Monaco, President and CEO Enbridge Inc., and we're here to discuss and help you pave a good road map for how Al and the team and the Board thinks about the ESG strategy and how they incorporate it into its business plans. And also in particular, how they plan to achieve that 2050 target of net-carbon neutral, which is, from our perspective, the gold standard that we're seeing out there, government companies are moving towards that path.



Al, it's always good to see you in person, obviously, in this world we're in, but I'm always really looking forward to your comments, especially on such interesting topics, such as what we're going to talk about today.



Al Monaco - Enbridge Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Well, thanks for having me on Ben, and we appreciate it.



Benjamin Pham - BMO