Enbridge Inc ESG Forum Transcript

Sep 28, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Jonathan Morgan - Enbridge Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning. I'm Jonathan Morgan, Vice President of Investor Relations at Enbridge. I'm excited to be here today to kick off our inaugural ESG forum. It's a great opportunity to showcase our approach to ESG and how we think about energy transition. While we're coming to you virtually today, we wanted to take a moment to acknowledge the land that we operate on: lands across North America that have been stewarded for centuries by indigenous nations; lands that we're committed to working with indigenous nations to protect.



Also, I wanted to applaud Canada for marking its first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation this week on September 30. And in the U.S., Indigenous People's Day, a local and state holiday on October 11. From our perspective, this is an important journey on the reconciliation path. And we are pleased to recognize both. I'll remind you that during today's materials, our remarks will refer to forward-looking information, which is covered in the disclosures on the slide here.



And in terms of agenda, we'll begin with opening