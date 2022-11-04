Q3 2022 Enbridge Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the Enbridge Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Rebecca Morley, and I recently joined Enbridge as a Director on the Investor Relations team. Joining me this morning are Al Monaco, President and CEO; Vern Yu, Chief Financial Officer; and the heads of each of our business units, Colin Gruending, Liquid Pipelines; Cynthia Hansen, Gas Transmission and Midstream; Michele Harradence, Gas Distribution and Storage; and Matthew Akman, Renewable Power and New Energy Technologies.



As per usual, this call is being webcast, and I encourage those listening on the phone to follow along the supporting slides. We'll try to keep the call to roughly 1 hour. And in order to answer as many