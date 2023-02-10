Q4 2022 Enbridge Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Rebecca Morley -



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the Enbridge Inc. Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Rebecca Morley, and I'm a Director on the Investor Relations team. Joining me this morning are Greg Ebel, President and CEO; Vern Yu, Chief Financial Officer and President of New Energy Technologies and the heads of each of our business units: Colin Gruending, Liquid Pipelines; Cynthia Hansen, Gas Transmission and Midstream; Michele Harradence, Gas Distribution and Storage; and Matthew Akman Renewable Power.



As per usual, this call is being webcast, and I encourage those listening on the phone, to follow along the supporting slides. We'll try to keep the call roughly to