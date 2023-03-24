Mar 24, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Eurocommercial Full Year Results 2022 Conference Call. This meeting is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to hand the call over to Luca Lucaroni, Investor Relations Director. Over to you, sir.



Luca Lucaroni -



Good morning to everybody. My name is Luca Lucaroni, Investor Relations Director, and I'm happy to be on this call with Evert Jan van Garderen, our CEO; Roberto Fraticelli, our CFO; and Peter Mills, our CIO, to present the Eurocommercial results for the year 2022.



The agenda for this conference call is presented on the slide. Evert Jan van Garderen will talk about the operational results of the company, including the leasing activities during the year. Peter Mills will talk in more detail about the property portfolio and ESG, followed by Roberto Fraticelli, who will discuss in more detail the financial results. We then open the call for any questions and suggestions you may have.



Evert Jan van Garderen - Eurocommercial Properties N.V. - CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank