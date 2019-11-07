Q3 2019 ECN Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the ECN Capital Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. John Wimsatt. Please go ahead, Mr. Wimsatt.



John B. Wimsatt - ECN Capital Corp. - Head of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for participating in our conference call to discuss ECN Capital's third quarter 2019 results announced earlier today.



Joining us are Steve Hudson, Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Lepore, Chief Financial Officer. A news release summarizing these results was issued this afternoon and the financial statements and MD&A for the 3-month period ended September 30, 2019, have been filed with SEDAR.



These documents are available on our website at www.ecncapitalcorp.com. Presentation slides to be referenced during the call are accessible