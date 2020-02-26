Q4 2019 ECN Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT

John B. Wimsatt - ECN Capital Corp. - Head of Corporate Development & IR



Thanks, operator, good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for participating in our conference call to discuss ECN Capital's fourth quarter 2019 results announced earlier today. Joining us are Steven Hudson, Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Lepore, Chief Financial Officer.



A news release summarizing these results was issued this afternoon and the financial statements and MD&A for the 3-month period ended December 31, 2019, have been filed with SEDAR.