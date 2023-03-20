Electrolux AB Capital Markets Day Transcript

Mar 20, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Sophie Arnius - AB Electrolux(publ)-Head of IR



A warm welcome to Electrolux Capital Markets Update 2023. My name is Sophie Arnius, I'm Head of Investor Relations and will also be the moderator for today's event. Last time we had an event like this was in November 2020. And a lot of things has happened since then. At that time, we were dealing with COVID, and the effect of the pandemic carried on in 2021 and also into 2022. And there has also been other foreseen events in the world, impacting almost every industry. One thing though, remains the same, and that is our strategy. It's still a strong one, and the focus on innovation and efficiency remains. And you will hear more about that in the coming hours from my colleagues.



If we look at the agenda for today, you can see there are 2 clear themes. Firstly, how we are harnessing the growth opportunities in the aftermarket while gaining deeper consumer insights and relationships via new touchpoints. Secondly, how we are creating stability in business area, North America, by executing on the turnaround program, paving