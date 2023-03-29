Electrolux AB Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 29, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Staffan Bohman - AB Electrolux(publ)-Independent Chairman



My name is Staffan Bohman. I'm the Chairman of the Board of Electrolux. And in that capacity, I'd like to welcome you all to this year's AGM and I hereby declare the AGM opened. Thank you.



Now next to me here on the podium, I have the CEO, Jonas Samuelson; and the Secretary of the Board, Ulrika Elfving and the Board have asked Ulrika Elfving to take the minutes at the AGM.



On the podium, I also have lawyer BjÃ¶rn Kristiansson,, who have been proposed to chair the meeting today.



Now as you've seen in the notice, convening the AGM, the shareholders have been given the possibility to participate in person here at the AGM or via postal voting. And in front of me here, on the fast first row, we have the members of the Board of Directors, Petra Hedengran, Henrik Henriksson, Ulla LitzÃ©n, Karin Overbeck, Fredrik Persson, David Porter and the trade union reps, (inaudible) .



I'd also like to take the opportunity to mention the Chairman of the Nominations Committee, Johan Forssell, is