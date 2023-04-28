Q1 2023 Electrolux AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Jonas Samuelson - AB Electrolux(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Good morning. My name is Jonas Samuelson, and a warm welcome to Electrolux First Quarter 2023 Results Presentation. With me today, as usual, I have our CFO, Therese Friberg; and our Head of Investor Relations, Sophie Arnius. And we also have with us today, Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, our Chief Commercial Officer; who many of you have met both in this role and previously as the CFO of Electrolux. So welcome, Anna, she will be with us in these calls going forward.



Before we start, I'd like to mention that this session is recorded and will be available on our website as an on-demand version. So let's look at our performance in the first quarter of 2023.



We had organic sales growth in the quarter, partly as a consequence of strong price carryover despite continued soft demand, driven by inflation and higher interest rates in key markets. In North America and Latin America, we increased volumes and gained market shares, supported by new competitive product ranges and improved product