Q2 2023 Electrolux AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Jonas Samuelson - AB Electrolux(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to the second quarter 2023 earnings presentation. My name is Jonas Samuelson. And with me today, I have Therese Friberg, our CFO; and Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Sophie Arnius, our Head of Investor Relations.



I'd like to mention that this session is recorded and will be available on our website as an on-demand version.



Before we go into our performance in the second quarter, I'd like to take this opportunity to say a few words about the announcements we made earlier this morning. As a pure consumer appliance company after the spinoff of our professional business in 2020, we're continuing our work to sharpen our strategic focus to grow profitably in home appliances in the mid and premium segments, primarily under our main brands, Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire. We have therefore initiated preparations to divest noncore assets with total potential value of approximately SEK 10 billion. This includes Zanussi and other noncore