Q3 2023 Electrolux AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Jonas Samuelson - AB Electrolux(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to Electrolux Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation. With me this morning, I have Therese Friberg, our CFO; Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, Chief Commercial Officer; and Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations. I'd like to mention this session is recorded and will be available on our website as an on-demand version.



Before we go into our performance in the third quarter, I'd like to take this opportunity to say a few words about the announcement we made earlier this morning. As we said in the Q2 call, we were evaluating further structural simplification and complexity reductions in order to execute our strategy with focus, speed, scale and lower cost. This is even more vital in the current market situation. The weak market demand with consumers mixing down to lower price points has been accompanied by increasing price pressure in most markets globally, particularly impacting North America. This has been enabled by the resolution of post-pandemic supply chain