Elevate Uranium Ltd Investor Webinar Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Jane Morgan - Jane Morgan Management - IR



Okay. Good morning and thank you for joining the Elevate Uranium investor webinar. I'm Jane Morgan, the Investor and Media Relations Manager. Today, I am joined by Elevate Uranium's Managing Director and CEO, Murray Hill, who will be running through an investor presentation, including discussing the recent 22% increase in the company's mineral resources.



Murray will also provide a Q&A -- a company update and engage in a Q&A session. To ask a question throughout the presentation and please use the Q&A function at the bottom of your screen.



Murray, I'll pass on to you.



Murray Hill - Elevate Uranium Limited - MD & CEO



Thanks, Jane, and good morning to everybody. What an exciting time to be in the uranium industry. The demand for nuclear energy, which is power by uranium is growing by the day and the world have embraced this decarbonization and electrification.



And I must say, electrification is the use of batteries and particularly in electric vehicles. Batteries store energy,