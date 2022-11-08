Nov 08, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

John Viglotti - OTC Markets Group Inc. - SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access



Hello, and welcome to Virtual Investor Conferences. My name is John Viglotti and behalf of OTC Markets, we're very pleased you joined us for our next presentation from Elevate Uranium.



At this point, I'm very pleased to welcome, Murray Hill. He is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Elevate Uranium, which trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol, ELVUF and on the ASX under the symbol, EL8. Welcome back, Murray.



Murray Hill - Elevate Uranium Limited - MD and CEO



Thank you, John. It's great to be back. What a fantastic time to be in the uranium industry.



The decarbonization training left the station a few years back and is rocketing down the track with no sign of stopping. The electrification -- EV revolution is in full swing. And if we cannot achieve those stated goals, we need reliable baseload carbon-free power because