Full Year 2019 EML Payments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Thomas Anthony Cregan - EML Payments Limited - Group CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the EML earnings call for the 2019 financial year. My name's Tom Cregan, Group CEO and Managing Director of EML Payments, accompanied by Rob Shore, our Group Chief Financial Officer. I'll take you through the highlights of the full year results and a general business update. Rob will take you through the financial details, and we'll then open it up for questions in the time remaining.



We are pleased to announce record financial results for the '20 (sic) ['19] financial year, including group GDV of $9.03 billion, up 34% on a prior comparative period; group revenue of $97.2 million, up 37% on a prior comparative period, exceeding both our