Q3 2020 EML Payments Ltd Corporate Sales Call Transcript

May 20, 2020 / 03:00AM GMT

Thomas Anthony Cregan



Thank you, Rachel. Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to the EML Trading Update. I'm joined today by Rob Shore, Chief Financial Officer; and Peter Martin, Chairman of EML.



The impact of COVID-19 has been a significant one for EML, as it has been for a lot of businesses, that creates both challenges and opportunities for us. And given it's an unprecedented time, we've invited Peter onto the call today, so feel free to ask any questions at the end of Rob, Peter or myself.



This morning, we posted the update to the ASX with unaudited financials through to the end of March and an update on trading conditions in April, which we would reasonably consider to be the low-water mark in terms of the impact of COVID-19. I'll take you