EML Payments Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Peter Martin - EML Payments Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Peter Martin, and it's my pleasure as Chairman to welcome you to the 2020 Virtual Annual General Meeting of EML Payments Limited.



Before we begin, I'd like to acknowledge the traditional owners and custodians of the many lands on which we are all joining today. For my location here in Sydney, it's the Gadigal and Wangal People of the Eora Nation, to whom I pay my respects to their elders, past, present and emerging.



Thanks for joining today's meeting. It's a new experience for us all as we'll all be completely online due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and related health concerns. I do hope that you and those you care about are keeping safe and well in these challenging and uncertain times. We hope that holding a virtual meeting will assist to further curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and encourage greater participation and engagement amongst our shareholders.



I want to assure you that you will have the same opportunity to participate today as you would