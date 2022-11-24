EML Payments Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 24, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Peter Martin -



Welcome, everybody, and good morning. Welcome to the 2022 EML Payments Annual General Meeting. My name is Peter Martin. I'm the Non-Executive Chairman of EML and Chairman of the meeting here today. I'd like to start the meeting by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we meet today, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation and pay my respects to their elders, past and present. I extend that respect to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people here today.



Thanks for attending today's meeting. It's hard to believe that this is the first in-person AGM since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. It's a pleasure for the EML Board to be present in Sydney today to meet investors in-person once again. May I ask you to make sure your mobile phones are switched to silent while the meeting is in progress. And I'll also ask you to note where your nearest exit is in the unlikely event that it becomes necessary to evacuate the building. In the event of an emergency, please follow the instructions of the venue staff.



The notice to convene this meeting has been made