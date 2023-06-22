Q4 2023 Empire Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 22, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Empire Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Also, note that the call is being recorded today, Thursday, June 22, 2023.
And I would like to turn the conference over to Katie Brine, Vice President, Treasury, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Katie Brine -
Thank you, Sylvie. Good afternoon and thank you all for joining us for our fourth quarter conference call. Today, we will provide summary comments on our results and then open the line for questions. This call is being recorded, and the audio recording will be available on the company's website at empireco.ca. There is a short summary document outlining the points of our quarter available on our website.
Joining me on the call this afternoon are Michael Medline, President and Chief Executive Officer; Matt Reindel, Chief Financial Officer; Pierre St-Laurent, Chief Operating Officer; and Doug Nathanson, Chief Development Officer and General Counsel.
Today's discussion includes forward-looking statements. We
