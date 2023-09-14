Sep 14, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the 2023 Empire Company Limited Annual General Meeting.
James Malcolm Dickson - Empire Company Limited - Independent Chairman
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Empire Company Limited. My name is Jim Dickson, I'm Chair of the Board of Empire, and I will be acting as Chair of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders today. We're holding this Annual General Meeting today in Pictou County, Nova Scotia, also known as [Mi'kmaq]. We acknowledge the ancestral lands and waters of the Mi'kmaq people. Pictou County is home to Pictou Landing First Nation, who have been living on these lands and waters since time in memorial. We make this acknowledgment to affirm our commitment and responsibility for improving our relationship with the first peoples of these lands and waters as well as to improve our own understanding of local indigenous cultures and communities. From coast to coast to coast, we acknowledge the ancestral territories of all Inuit, Metis and First Nations people who call this land home.
Empire Company Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
