Emmaus Life Sciences Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 23, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Yutaka Niihara - Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Stockholders Meeting of Emmaus Life Sciences. I am Yutaka Niihara, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Emmaus. Thank you all for joining the meeting.



It's been a long time since our last annual meeting, and we very much appreciate your patience while we become current in our SEC reporting obligations, which was necessary to convene this meeting. We fully intend to hold future annual meetings each year.



We are excited to be hosting our annual meeting virtually, which allows us to be more inclusive by providing access to a greater number of our stockholders. We have stockholders attending via web portal and toll-free telephone from around the U.S. as well as Japan, Korea and elsewhere.



As is our practice, we will conduct the business portion of our meeting first and answer questions at the end of the meeting. Though we may not be able to answer every question, we will do our best to provide response to as many questions as possible