Emmaus Life Sciences Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 08, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. Welcome to the Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to turn the conference over to Dr. Niihara. Please go ahead.



Yutaka Niihara - Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Thank you, Gary. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2022 Annual Stockholders Meeting of Emmaus Life Sciences. I am Yutaka Niihara, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Emmaus. Thank you all for joining the meeting.



We are pleased to again be hosting our annual meeting virtually, which allows us to be more inclusive by providing access to a greater number of our stockholders. We have stockholders attending via web portal and toll-free telephone from around the US as well as Japan, Korea, and elsewhere.



As is our practice, we will conduct the business portion of our meeting first and answer questions at the end of meeting. Though we may not be able to answer every question, we will do our best to provide a response to as many as possible.



In keeping with