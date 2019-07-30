Half Year 2019 Elementis PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

James Curran - Elementis plc - Director of IR, Strategy, M&A



Welcome to Elementis 2019 Interim Results.



And with that, I'll hand over to Elementis CEO, Paul Waterman.



Paul Waterman - Elementis plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to the Elementis 2019 interim results presentation. Thank you to those of you who are in the room with us here in London and to those of you who are listening online. In terms of the agenda for this morning, I'll start with key messages. Ralph will review the group financial performance, and then I'll take you through the business performance and the outlook. And following that, we'll take your questions.



I'll start with safety. At Elementis, there is nothing more important than everyone going home safely to their families at the end of each day. In the first half, we had 4 recordable injuries, 0 lost time accidents, and there were no reportable spills. While the recordable injuries were minor, for example, strained