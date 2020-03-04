Full Year 2019 Elementis PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

James Curran - Elementis plc - Director of IR, Strategy, M&A



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Elementis 2019 Results Presentation. Sorry about the delay getting in, but glad you're here with us today.



As usual, please note the cautionary statement on Slide 3. And without further ado, I'll hand over to Paul Waterman, the CEO of Elementis.



Paul Waterman - Elementis plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, James. Good morning. Welcome, everyone. Thank you to those of you who are here with us in the room in London and those who are listening online.



In terms of the agenda for this morning, I'll start with 2019 highlights on performance. Ralph will cover group financial performance. And then I'll take you through the outlook and our medium-term priorities. Following that, we'll be happy to take your questions.



While global GDP grew modestly in 2019, the industrial space was much more challenged, primarily as a result of ongoing international trade disputes that reduced industrial activity. Across most regions,