Mar 04, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
James Curran - Elementis plc - Director of IR, Strategy, M&A
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Elementis 2019 Results Presentation. Sorry about the delay getting in, but glad you're here with us today.
As usual, please note the cautionary statement on Slide 3. And without further ado, I'll hand over to Paul Waterman, the CEO of Elementis.
Paul Waterman - Elementis plc - Group CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, James. Good morning. Welcome, everyone. Thank you to those of you who are here with us in the room in London and those who are listening online.
In terms of the agenda for this morning, I'll start with 2019 highlights on performance. Ralph will cover group financial performance. And then I'll take you through the outlook and our medium-term priorities. Following that, we'll be happy to take your questions.
While global GDP grew modestly in 2019, the industrial space was much more challenged, primarily as a result of ongoing international trade disputes that reduced industrial activity. Across most regions,
Full Year 2019 Elementis PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 04, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...