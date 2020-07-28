Half Year 2020 Elementis PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

James Curran - Elementis plc - Director of IR, Strategy, M&A



I'm James Curran, Director of Investor Relations at Elementis.



Paul Waterman - Elementis plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Thanks, James. Good morning, and welcome to the Elementis 2020 Interim Results Call. Thank you for taking the time to join us today. And in terms of the agenda, I'll start with the highlights and business segment performance, Ralph will review the group financials, and then I'll take you through our priorities going forward. And