Full Year 2020 Elementis PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 23, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

James Curran - Elementis plc - Director of IR, Strategy, M&A



Hello, everyone. Good morning. I am James Curran, Director of Investor Relations at Elementis, and welcome to the 2020 Results Presentation. For those of you listening via the phone, please note you can find the slides on our website. As usual, please take note of the cautionary statement on Slide 2. And with that, I'll hand over to Elementis' CEO, Paul Waterman.



Paul Waterman - Elementis plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to the Elementis 2020 Results Call. Apologies for starting a little bit later, but as you might suspect, I'm calling in from the United States. So thanks for taking the time to join us today.



In terms of the agenda, I'll start with the highlights and business segment performance. Ralph will review the group financials, and then I will take you through our priorities and outlook for 2021. And following this, we'll be happy to take your questions.



Turning to Slide 5. The key messages for this morning are straightforward. From a