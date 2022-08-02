Half Year 2022 Elementis PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Elementis 2022 Interim Results Presentation.



Paul Waterman - Elementis plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to the Elementis 2022 Interim Results Call. Thank you for taking the time to join us today. In terms of the agenda, I'll start with highlights and business segment performance. Ralph will review the group financials, and then I'll take you through the outlook and priorities. Following this, we will take your questions.



On Slide 5, the key messages for this morning are straightforward. Overall, our financial performance was much improved, driven by strong performance in Coatings & Personal Care. As we expected, performance was weak in Talc, with underlying strategic progress more than offset by challenging market conditions. Cost inflation is a big challenge, but we have responded quickly with