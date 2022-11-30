Nov 30, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Thanks very much, Alex. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining the call. As you know, we launched a strategic review of the Chromium business in April this year. Our objective was to determine whether the full potential Chromium could best be delivered as part of Elementis or alternatively by way of a partial or full divestment. We evaluated all the options against what was in the best interest of our stakeholders, including our employees, customers and shareholders.



The review took 6 months, and it's concluded today with the announcement that we've agreed to sell the Chromium business to the Yildirim Group. Yildirim is a large global industrial group with substantial mining interest, including a strong position in Chromium. We're confident