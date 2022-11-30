Nov 30, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Elementis Update Conference Call. My name is Alex, and I'll be coordinating the call today (Operator Instructions)
I'll now hand over to your host, Paul Waterman, CEO, to begin. Paul, please go ahead.
Paul Waterman - Elementis plc - Group CEO & Executive Director
Thanks very much, Alex. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining the call. As you know, we launched a strategic review of the Chromium business in April this year. Our objective was to determine whether the full potential Chromium could best be delivered as part of Elementis or alternatively by way of a partial or full divestment. We evaluated all the options against what was in the best interest of our stakeholders, including our employees, customers and shareholders.
The review took 6 months, and it's concluded today with the announcement that we've agreed to sell the Chromium business to the Yildirim Group. Yildirim is a large global industrial group with substantial mining interest, including a strong position in Chromium. We're confident
Elementis PLC to Sell its Chromium Business to Yildirim Group Call Transcript
Nov 30, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...