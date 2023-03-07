Full Year 2022 Elementis PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 07, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Paul Waterman

Elementis plc - Group CEO & Executive Director

* Ralph Hewins

Elementis plc - Group CFO & Executive Director



Conference Call Participants

* Andrew Gregory Stott

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD and Research Analyst

* Chetan Udeshi

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Kevin Christopher Fogarty

Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst



Paul Waterman - Elementis plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to the Elementis 2022 Full Year Results Call. Thank you for taking the time to join us today. In terms of the agenda, I'll start with highlights and business segment performance. Ralph will review the group financials and then I will take you through our outlook and priorities. Following this, we will