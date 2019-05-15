May 15, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT
Unidentified Company Representative -
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2019 Emera Annual Shareholders Meeting.
Please turn your attention to the screen, which contains a cautionary statement. It explains that certain statements made in today's presentations and during the question-and-answer session may be forward-looking statements or may use non-GAAP financial measures and should be received with caution.
And now, please welcome the Chair of the Board of Directors, Jackie Sheppard.
Mary Jacqueline Sheppard - Emera Incorporated - Chair of the Board
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Emera's 2019 annual meeting of shareholders. We're really happy to be back here in Halifax again this year and at the beautiful new Halifax Convention Center. I also want to point out to everyone that we're actually in Mi'kma'ki, which is the ancestral and unceded territory of the Mi'kmaq people of Nova Scotia.
We'd like to take a little safety moment before we get going. As you know, Emera is committed to a culture of
Emera Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 15, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...