Emera Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 15, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2019 Emera Annual Shareholders Meeting.



And now, please welcome the Chair of the Board of Directors, Jackie Sheppard.



Mary Jacqueline Sheppard - Emera Incorporated - Chair of the Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Emera's 2019 annual meeting of shareholders. We're really happy to be back here in Halifax again this year and at the beautiful new Halifax Convention Center. I also want to point out to everyone that we're actually in Mi'kma'ki, which is the ancestral and unceded territory of the Mi'kmaq people of Nova Scotia.



We'd like to take a little safety moment before we get going. As you know, Emera is committed to a culture of