Q4 2019 Emera Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Emera Q4 2019 Analyst Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Scott Hastings, please go ahead.



Scott Hastings - Emera Incorporated - Senior Director of Capital Markets



Thank you, Sharon, and thank you all for joining us this morning for Emera's fourth quarter 2019 conference call and live webcast. Emera's fourth quarter earnings release was distributed this morning through Newswire, and the financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and the presentation being referred to on this call are available on our website at emera.com. Joining me for this morning's call are Scott Balfour, Emera's President and Chief Executive Officer; Greg Blunden, Emera's Chief Financial Officer; and other members of the Emera management team.



Before we begin, I'll take a moment to advise you that this morning's discussion will include forward-looking information, which is