Q3 2020 Emera Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Emera Q3 2020 Analyst call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Scott Hastings. Please go ahead.



Scott Hastings - Emera Incorporated - Senior Director of Capital Markets



Thank you, Marcella, and thank you all for joining us this morning for Emera's third quarter 2020 conference call and live webcast. Emera's third quarter earnings release was distributed this morning via Newswire and the financial statements, management discussion and analysis and the presentation being referenced on this call are available on our website at emera.com. Joining me this morning for this call is Scott Balfour, Emera's Chief Executive Officer; Greg Blunden, Emera's Chief Financial Officer; and other members of the Emera management team.



Before we begin, I'd like to take a moment to advise you that this morning's discussion will include forward-looking information, which is subject to the cautionary statement contained on the supporting slide. Today's