Q2 2021 Emera Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Emera Second Quarter 2021 Analyst call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. David Bezanson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.



Dave Bezanson - Emera Energy Inc. - VP of Commercial Operations



Thank you, Rand, and thank you all for joining us this morning.



Emera's second quarter earnings release was distributed this morning via Newswire, and the financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and the presentation being referenced on this call are available on our website at emera.com. Joining me for this morning's call are Scott Balfour, Emera's President and Chief Executive Officer; Greg Blunden, Emera's Chief Financial Officer; and other members of Emera's management team.



Before we begin, I will take a moment to advise you that this morning's discussion will include forward-looking information, which