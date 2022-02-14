Q4 2021 Emera Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Emera Q4 2021 Analyst Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised, today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Dave Bezanson.



Dave Bezanson - Emera Energy Inc. - VP of IR & Pensions



Thank you, Don, and thank you all for joining us this morning for Emera's Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Live Webcast. Emera's fourth quarter earnings release was distributed this morning via Newswire and the financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the presentation being referenced on this call are available on our website at emera.com.



Joining me for this morning's call are: Scott Balfour, Emera's President and Chief Executive Officer; Greg Blunden, Emera's Chief Financial Officer; and other members of Emera's management team.



Before we begin, I will take a moment to advise you that this morning's discussion will include forward-looking information, which is subject to the cautionary