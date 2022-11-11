Q3 2022 Emera Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Emera's Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Live Webcast. Emera's third quarter earnings release was distributed this morning via Newswire and the financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the presentation being referenced on this call are available on our website at emera.com.



Joining me for this morning's call are Scott Balfour, Emera's President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Blunden, Emera's Chief Financial Officer and other members of Emera's management team. Before we begin, I would like to take a moment to advise you that this morning's discussion will include forward-looking information, which is subject to the