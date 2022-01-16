Jan 16, 2022 - Jan 17, 2022 / NTS GMT

David Cole - EMX Royalty Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thank all of you for joining me this afternoon. Do we have any shareholders out in the audience? How many of you [shareholders] -- hey, there's one right there. Mr. Rick Rule. Excellent. He's a big shareholder. All right.



All right. Well, let's move along here. All right, the forward-looking statement. So EMX has a unique business model. We have a three-pronged approach to the royalty business model. The conventional royalty business model is simply to write big checks to acquire royalties. Although we do do some of that, that is not the primary vehicle that we utilize to grow our royalty business and our royalty portfolio.



We use what's called royalty generation, which is a takeoff on prospect generation. We go around the world and we acquire prospective mineral real estate, do some basic inexpensive explorations on that property until we find mineralization or signs of mineralization and enough of that to entice another company to come in and acquire the property. When they acquire that property, then we