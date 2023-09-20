Enad Global 7 AB (publ) Capital Markets Day Transcript

Sep 20, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Ji Ham - Enad Global 7 AB(publ)-Director&Acting CEO



So we'll come back to this one. So here's the Cold Iron transaction. So we'll start with the introduction of Cold Iron Studio and then the product itself. So Cold Iron based in San Jose, California, they're known for releasing a game called Aliens: Fireteam Elite. That game came out in 2021 and then ended up selling around 2 million units in less than 2 years.



In terms of the studio itself, it was previously owned by Daybreak prior to its sale to EG7. So along with the transaction, selling EG7, we ended up having to spin it off as the prior management team did not want to buy it. So existing shareholders at the time of Daybreak, Jason Epstein as well as myself ended up retaining ownership. But with that said, the new product that they're making, we can't disclose what the IP is, one other major IP. But I will say that people could connect the dots pretty easily based on what the first game was and what the second game could be. But the idea is the same multiplayer third-person shooter set in