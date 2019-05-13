Q1 2019 E.ON SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Dear, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of E.ON SE regarding the presentation of the first quarter results 2019. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Dr. Stephan SchÃ¶nefuÃ, who will lead you through this conference? Please go ahead.



Stephan SchÃ¶nefuÃ,E.ON SE-Interim Head of IR



Thank you, operator.



Good morning, dear analysts and investors. A very warm welcome to E.ON's First Quarter 2019 Results Call. My name is Stephan SchÃ¶nefuÃ, and I'm here today with E.ON's CFO, Marc Spieker, who will present to you our results followed by Q&A session. Marc, please, over to you.



Marc Spieker - E.ON SE - CFO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Stephan. Good morning, dear analysts and investors, and a warm welcome also from my side to our first quarter 2019 results call. Ahead of our AGM tomorrow, we will keep it short and crisp today.



Compared to an