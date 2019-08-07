Q2 2019 E.ON SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Stephan SchÃ¶nefuÃ,E.ON SE-Interim Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Dear analysts and investors, I wish you a very good morning and a warm welcome to E.ON's First Half 2019 Results Call.



My name is Stephan SchÃ¶nefuÃ, and I'm sitting here with E.ON's CFO Marc Spieker, who will present to you our results followed by the usual Q&A session.



Marc, the floor is yours.



Marc Spieker - E.ON SE - CFO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Stephan. Good morning, dear analysts and investors and welcome to our first half year 2019 results call.



We're looking back on another quarter with a solid operational and financial