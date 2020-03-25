E.ON SE Capital Markets Day Transcript

Mar 25, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Verena Nicolaus-Kronenberg - E.ON SE - Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to the first Capital Markets Day of the new E.ON live from our headquarters here in Essen. Thanks for joining us today. We would have loved to meet everybody in person in London today, but due to the current situation that restricts us from personal interaction, we decided that it is more sensible to host both this event and upcoming road shows in a virtual format.



We are delighted to present to you today our strategic direction and a new financial framework that will form the cornerstone of our operations in the next 3 years. Our CEO, Johannes Teyssen, will show you why E.ON is well positioned to significantly benefit from the energy transition and what our contribution to this transformation is. Afterwards, our CFO, Marc Spieker, will elaborate on our new financial framework and investment priorities, targeting sustainable long-term dividend growth.



Obviously, given the current situation, everybody wants to understand the potential impact of the coronavirus on our business. Given that this is