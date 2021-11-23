E.ON SE Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 23, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Verena Nicolaus-Kronenberg - E.ON SE - Head of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to our Capital Market Day. It's a pleasure for me to be welcoming you today to this completely virtual event from wherever you are attending. Today, we are going to present our growth strategy to you. And we are going to show you how we will connect everyone to good energy. For that, I have the whole management board of E.ON with me today. So let's take a brief look at the agenda. We will kick it all off with our CEO, Leo Birnbaum, who will provide you further details on his 3 core strategic pillars: growth, sustainability and digitization. This will be followed by 3 business deep dives from our COOs, Thomas KÃ¶nig, Patrick Lammers and Victoria Ossadnik, who will provide you further details on Energy Networks, Customer Solutions and Digital. We will finish it all off with our CFO, Marc Spieker, who will give you further details on our new financial framework.



So let me now briefly introduce Leo to you. Leo became our CEO in April this year. You probably already know him, given his significant industry