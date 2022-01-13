Jan 13, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Bjorgulf Haukelidsater Eidesen - Horisont Energi AS - CEO & Founder



Good morning, and welcome to this webcast. My name is BjÃ¸rgulf HaukelidsÃ¦ter Eidesen. I'm the CEO of Horisont Energi. Last evening, we announced that Horisont Energi and E.ON is entering a cooperation agreement, including an investment where E.ON acquires 25% stake in Horisont Energi. I will run you through a short presentation, and then we will take question, and please use the Question function.



So let's go to Slide 2. The main headlines of the agreement is the following. We have entered into a long-term strategic operation with E.ON, which covers our main business areas of Horisont. The agreement is solidified by E.ON taking 25% ownership stake in our company, becoming a more tailored part of our business in the partnership.



We focus on all key business areas of Horisont Energi, and these include development and commercialization of carbon dioxide removal, also known as negative emissions. We will develop full scale end-to-end carbon capture and transport and storage service to the entire European industry,