Q2 2023 E ON SE Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to welcome you very warmly to our press conference for the first 6 months for E.ON SE. In addition to the participants to this press video conference, I would like to welcome all the guests who are following us live through the social media channels and the website. Leonhard Birnbaum, the CEO, is here with us today; and Marc Spieker, the CFO. And as always, we will start by presenting the results of the past 6 months. And then afterwards, you will have the opportunity to ask questions.



I would like to pass the floor to our CEO, Leonhard Birnbaum.



Good morning from me as well. Hello. Lars, thank you for the introductory words. Ladies and gentlemen, we are currently perceiving less headwind at E.ON in our market environment. We are seeing an increase in calming of the energy markets. We are seeing average gas prices of the first half this year that fell by about