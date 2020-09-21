Enbridge Inc Virtual Fireside Chat Hosted By JPMorgan Transcript

Sep 21, 2020 / NTS GMT

Jeremy Bryan Tonet - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



[Good day], everyone. Thank you for joining us. We're very excited to be joined by Enbridge CEO Al Monaco to talk about ESG.



Questions and Answers:

- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior AnalystBefore we dive into ESG directly here, maybe we'll start with the big picture. Al, why is ESG important to Enbridge, and how has your thinking on this evolved over time? And why do you think it could be a differentiator for Enbridge in the midstream energy space?- Enbridge Inc. - President, CEO & DirectorOkay. Well, thanks for having us on, first of all, Jeremy, and we appreciate the opportunity here. ESG got coined a little while ago, but to us, ESG really isn't about that acronym. It's about how we run the business every day. And what I mean by that, it's part and parcel of operating the company. It's essential to how we approach stakeholders. You need to be good at that today, as you know. And