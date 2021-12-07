Dec 07, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Jonathan Morgan - Enbridge Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome. I'm Jonathan Morgan, Head of Investor Relations at Enbridge. And it's my pleasure to kick off our 2021 Investor Day.



First, I'd like to acknowledge that the land we're meeting on today is the traditional territory of the many indigenous nations that have called this home for centuries. We're pleased to be hosting today's event live in Toronto as well as virtually via video webcast.



Thanks to all of you who are joining us in person today as well as those of you that are participating online. Each year, we look forward to this opportunity to update you on our strategic plan and how our leadership is growing the business and positioning it for the future.



As you know by now, our practice at Enbridge is always to begin each meeting with a safety moment. And so I'll use this opportunity to cover our evacuation procedures for the building in the event that we need to use them as well as COVID procedures for those of you here in the room.



First, should there be a fire, you'll hear