Jun 22, 2022 / 01:50PM GMT

Jeremy Bryan Tonet - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



So thank you, everyone, for joining us this morning. We're very excited to be joined by Al Monaco, CEO of Enbridge, having served since 2012 through a period of enormous growth at Enbridge and transformation. So congratulations on all the progress.



We're going to have a fireside chat presentation, walk through different aspects of the story, and we'll just kick right into questions here.



And Al, thank you for joining us.



Al Monaco - Enbridge Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Sounds good. Thanks for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior AnalystAt the Analyst Day, I thought Enbridge said some really interesting remarks as it relates to ESG, and it's important to get the pace of energy transition correct when thinking about investments. And so I was wondering if you could touch on that a bit, what were you thinking there. And as well, Enbridge